'If all of us pray together, and hard enough? Who knows' | Muslims begin Ramadan in quarantine

Muslims will spend the holiest month of the year apart

ST. LOUIS — “I put some rugs — Muslims don’t have to pray on rugs but we like to because it provides us with a soft, clean space to pray in,” said Meysa Albarcha over FaceTime from the office of her west St. Louis County home. “This is kind of our setup, every Muslim that I know has done some kind of setup for themselves and you just kind of have to make the best of it."

In healthier times, she would join hundreds of other families at the Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis for the first night of Ramadan after sundown Thursday night. But due to social distancing mandates, it and other mosques around the world will remain closed — even for the holiest month of the year for Muslims.

“I made it so that at least after we have our dinner we have a place to sit and pray and focus on Ramadan and then we can go back to our normal lives,” she said.

Normal lives for their family currently include online elementary, high school and college classes for the three kids she has at home, while her husband works as an ER doctor.

“I even ordered a little bit of decoration even though everything is sold out online,” Albarcha said. “We're fortunate to have our homes and our families that are safe and healthy. I think that's something to be thankful for. A lot of people don't have that this year. So not being able to go to the mosque isn't the worst thing that could happen to us. It's just a change.”

“This is something that was unimaginable for us just a couple of months ago! We wouldn't even think of this," said Islamic Foundation leaders over a Zoom call Thursday.

“We are in a unique situation. We have to stay at home because of health and medical reasons so we have a unique Ramadan.”

Ramadan calls upon Muslims to fast during daylight hours during a month of prayer and good deeds. A large part of tradition is to spend time together as community.

“We have a whole month of gathering. Every single night people get together for dinner either at the mosque or in each other's homes even. Last year, I only got to eat in my own home for a few days, the rest were all invites from family, friends, community and so on,” Albarcha said.

That usually comes with early morning breakfasts before sunrise — teenagers like to congregate at all-night pancake houses before school and at coffee houses after evening prayer.

“So, this year the pressure is on me and my husband, we're going to have to cook 30 meals,” she laughed. “We probably won't be going out to eat anywhere. If anything, we do like to support local business and we order food occasionally and that's going to be a break from that, but other than that we're going to have to focus on more family time.”

During a time that’s called for many adjustments, Albarcha and her family are working to be optimistic and focus on what connects us all.

“Thanksgiving, Fourth of July, I don't know. There's a lot of traditions that may have to be altered this year for people, just like Easter,” she said. “I actually sent emails to my Christian friends. I told them I felt bad that they couldn't attend their church this year. And you know, we won't be able to attend our mosques either. But we're going to have to make the best of it.

“If all of us pray together, and hard enough? Who knows,” she said. “God has a plan and we hope the plan includes that this pandemic is lifted and that we have safety in our lives back again.”