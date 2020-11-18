IHSA pauses winter sports as Illinois announces new COVID-19 restrictions

The announcement from the IHSA executive director came hours after Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced the entire state would be moving to tier-three restrictions

SPRINGFIELD, Ill — The Illinois High School Association is pausing the winter sports season due to new coronavirus restrictions in the state.

The announcement from IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson came hours after Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced the entire state would be moving to Tier 3 restrictions starting Friday.

“The Illinois High School Association recognizes that today’s announcement by Governor Pritzker will temporarily pause the IHSA’s winter sports season," the statement said. "We remain optimistic that these new mitigations, coupled with the emergence of a vaccine, will aid in creating participation opportunities in the New Year for IHSA student-athletes in winter, spring, and summer sports."

Anderson said IHSA has asked to collaborate with the deputy governor and state health director to develop a plan to safely return to play as soon as possible.

The IHSA board has a meeting Thursday, where the board will continue working to develop a plan and schedule.

Earlier in the day, Pritzker said cutting down on unnecessary travel.

"Tier 3 boils down to this: if you don't need to do it, don't," Pritzker said at a Tuesday press briefing.

He added this order is not as strict as the stay-at-home order that was in place in the spring.

The mitigations will take effect on Friday, Nov. 20 at 12:01 a.m. The executive order will be in place for at least 30 days.

Under Tier 3 mitigations, retail businesses must operate at no more than 25% capacity, including small businesses and big-box retailers that offer groceries. Grocery stores and pharmacies may operate at 50% capacity.

Gaming establishments and casinos must also close, under the mitigations.

Indoor service at bars and restaurants is also banned. All bar and restaurant patrons must be seated at tables outside.

Theaters, performing arts centers and indoor museums and amusement centers must close.

Businesses that offer personal care services, like barbershops and salons, must operate with 25 clients or fewer or 25% capacity.

Health and fitness centers must operate at 25% capacity and indoor group fitness classes are not allowed. Face masks should be worn even during exercise.

Employees who can work remotely should do so.