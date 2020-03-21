NORMAL, Ill. — Illinois State University will be holding a virtual graduation commencement in the Spring due to concerns over COVID-19.

This comes as the university recently canceled the rest of the spring semester and commencement ceremonies which were scheduled for May 8 and May 9.

According to the Illinois State University website, the virtual ceremony will include remarks from University President Larry Dietz and other university officials.

Students will be able to submit photos for recognition during the virtual ceremony.

Students will then have their diplomas delivered to them by mail.

Graduates will also receive a commencement program and diploma cover.

If students do not wish to participate in the virtual commencement, the University will invite them back to participate in the 2020 winter commencement, which is scheduled for Saturday Dec. 12.

"The university hopes that these plans, both virtually and in-person, will allow graduates to celebrate their great achievements at Illinois State during this extraordinary time in history," the university said in a release.

Those students who have completed the Application for Graduation for spring or summer 2020, will receive additional information about these alternate commencement plans from the university.

