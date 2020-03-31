ILLINOIS, USA — Illinois casinos will sit silent for at least another month to help stop the spread of coronavirus in the state.

On Tuesday, the Illinois Gaming Board extended the suspension of all casino gambling and video gaming operations in the state until at least April 30. The extension falls in line with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s announcement Tuesday afternoon that the stay-at-home order for the state will now go through the end of April.

“The health and safety of patrons, gaming industry employees, Gaming Board staff and all others in Illinois is the Gaming Board’s top priority,” the gaming board said in a news release.

All 10 of the state’s casinos have been closed since Monday, March 16. That includes two casinos in the metro St. Louis area: Argosy Casino Alton and the Casino Queen in East St. Louis.

Below is the full list of 10 casinos in Illinois:

Argosy Casino Alton

Casino Queen

Harrah’s Joliet Casino & Hotel

Grand Victoria Casino

Hollywood Casino Joliet

Rivers Casino

Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino

Harrah’s Metropolis Casino & Hotel

Jumer’s Casino & Hotel

The Illinois Gaming Board said it’ll continue to monitor any developments and will make decisions “based on science, public health guidance and applicable law and rules.”

On March 31, Gov. Pritzker announced the state had 937 new cases and 26 additional deaths. This brings the total to 5,994 cases and 99 deaths in the state.

You can see a county-by-county breakdown of the cases in Illinois with 5 On Your Side’s interactive map below.

