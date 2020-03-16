ILLINOIS, USA — Starting Tuesday, drivers in Illinois will not be able to go to the DMV to renew licenses due to coronavirus concerns in the state.

According to a statement on the Illinois Secretary of State's website, all DMV locations will be closed through March 31 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Expiration dates for driver’s licenses, IDs, vehicle registrations and other transactions and document filings will be extended by 30 days through an emergency rule, the statement said.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White also joined a growing list of states and industries calling on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to push back the Oct. 1, 2020, federal REAL ID deadline due to the impact of COVID-19.

Illinoisans can still do the following online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com:

Obtain a duplicate driver’s license or ID card

Renew a vehicle registration

Obtain a driver record abstract

Renew a standard driver’s license with the Safe Driver Renewal program

File Business Services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports

Customers with issues involving administrative hearings may contact 312-793-3722 or 217-782-7065.

In Missouri, DMV facilities are still open as of March 16. The Missouri State Highway Patrol requested that members of the public refrain from taking a written or skills-based driver examination if:

you, a member of your household, a family member or other personal acquaintance have been diagnosed with COVID-19;

you have had contact with any person diagnosed with, or suspected of having, COVID-19;

a medical professional, hospital staff member or other health agency representative has asked you to self-quarantine; or

you have an undiagnosed fever, cough, shortness of breath or other symptom associated with COVID-19 or another upper respiratory infection.

If you are unsure about whether you meet any of these criteria, they ask you to postpone seeking a driver examination and return at a later date.

