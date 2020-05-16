Illinois reports more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases

The state is reporting a total of 92,457 confirmed cases and 4,129 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health gave an update on COVID-19 cases across the state on Saturday.

The department reported a total of 92,457 confirmed cases and 4,129 deaths, an increase of 2,088 cases and 74 deaths since Friday.

A total of 538,602 tests have been performed.

COVID-19 cases span across 100 counties in the state. Patients have ranged from younger than 1-year-old to older than 100 years old.

On May 5, Governor J.B Pritzker released a five-phase plan for reopening the state. Earlier this week, Madison County voted to reopen, despite Illinois’ stay-at-home order, which is in effect until the end of May.