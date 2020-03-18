ILLINOIS, USA — Illinois has confirmed 128 new cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 288 as of Wednesday, March 18, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

One person has died in the state.

The cases are spread throughout 17 counties with a vast majority of them in Chicago, Cook County and the Chicago suburbs. Madison and Kendall counties are the two newest locations.

The case in Madison County involves a man in his 30s who recently traveled to a high-risk area in Europe. The man is in isolation at his home and is doing well, Madison County officials said Tuesday night.

Outside of Chicago, one of the hardest-hit locations is a long-term case facility in DuPage County. An additional 20 people at the facility tested positive, bringing the total to 42 people at that location alone. Thirty residents and 12 staff members tested positive.

In the Metro East there are cases in the following counties:

St. Clair: 3

Madison: 1

Clinton: 3

IDPH said the cases in Illinois involve patients ranging in age from 9 years old to 91 years old. The state has tested 2,052 people.

You can see a full county-by-county break down of cases on IDPH’s website here.

