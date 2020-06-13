Number of deaths related to COVID-19 increases by 77 to 6,260

Health officials also reported 595 new known cases, marking the first time the daily number has been below 600 since March 30

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 77 additional fatalities related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 6,260.

Health department officials on Friday also reported 595 new known coronavirus cases lifting the statewide total to 131,198.

It is the first time the daily number of new infections has fallen below 600 since March 30.

Health officials say more than 1.1 million people have been tested, adding the recovery rate is 93%. The state is also reporting an additional 181 deaths and 861 non-fatal infections were "probable" cases of COVID-19, though lab tests weren't performed.