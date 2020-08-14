Number of confirmed Illinois COVID-19 cases passes 200,000

The department announced 1,834 new cases Thursday, taking the state's confirmed case total to 200,427

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health says the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has surpassed 200,000.

The department announced 1,834 new cases Thursday, taking the state's confirmed case total to 200,427. Health officials say 24 additional residents have died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 7,696.