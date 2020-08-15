Illinois sees 3-month high in new confirmed virus cases

Friday’s cases were determined from 49,541 tests, raising the state’s positivity rate over the last week to 4.1%

SPRINGFIELD, Ill — The Illinois Department of Public Health reports another 2,264 people have tested positive for COVID-19. That is the largest increase in confirmed cases in nearly three months and the third time the state has topped 2,000 daily cases in the last week.

The most cases seen in a single day was 4,014 on May 12. The health department also announced Friday another 25 people have died due to the virus The state's death toll from the pandemic is now 7,721 people.