Restaurants, salons, shops: Here's what can reopen in Illinois' Phase 3

All four regions of Illinois will begin the 'recovery' phase of the state's five step reopening plan Friday. Here's what you can expect

ILLINOIS, USA — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said all four regions of the state would move into Phase 3 of the state's five-step reopening plan Friday.

Phase 3, which the state calls the "recovery" phase, will see a return to the workplace for thousands of residents as offices, manufacturing plants and retail shops that can abide by social distancing guidelines will be permitted to open. Other businesses like salons and barbershops will be able to open with new rules and standards.

As summer gets underway, the recovery phase will also allow for state parks, outdoor recreation activities and outdoor dining at restaurants as well.

Employees and customers at each of the workplaces will be asked to follow general health guidelines that include wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and frequent handwashing.

Here's what else you can expect during the Phase 3 at various businesses:

Restaurants

Restaurants are allowed to welcome diners back to patios, rooftops or other outdoor seating areas. Parties should not exceed three people and should be at least six feet from the nearest party. Diners will be required to wear a mask except when eating and drinking.

Other health guidelines already in place for employees — including screenings, frequent handwashing and social distancing — remain in place.

For the full guidelines and tips from the Illinois Department of Commerce, click here.

Personal care services

Businesses like hair salons, barbershops, spas and tattoo parlors can open their doors at a maximum of 50% capacity or five customers per 1,000 square feet. Service should be by appointment only, and customers should wear face coverings.

Signage at the entrance with face-covering requirements, social-distancing guidelines and cleaning protocols.

Configuration of space to allow social distancing between customers.

Employees should keep social distance from customers when possible.

Remove shared reading like magazines from waiting areas and configure seating to allow social distance.

Eliminate service of all beverages.

Turn off all water fountains unless they are touchless. Water may be distributed in sealed, single-use bottles.

For the full guidelines and tips from the Illinois Department of Commerce, click here.

Retail

Department stores, shops and malls can all reopen in Phase 3, with guidelines in place.

Just as with personal services businesses, shops will be allowed to reopen at 50% capacity or five customers per 1,000 square feet.

Doorknobs and handrails should be cleaned frequently, and fitting rooms should be cleaned by an employee after each use.

Mall food courts should remove tables and chairs, and food court restaurants should only offer carryout or delivery service. All water fountains and drink services should be shut off.

For the full guidelines and tips from the Illinois Department of Commerce, click here.

Health and Fitness

Gyms and fitness businesses can only offer one-on-one training or outdoor fitness classes of 10 or fewer people.

Classes should allow for 10 feet between participants during outdoor classes. Indoor facilities can offer one-on-one training with no more than 50% of the occupancy of five people per 1,000 square feet.

Classes should be by reservation only, and employees should sanitize any equipment before and after use.

Contact exercises like boxing and wrestling are not allowed.

For the full guidelines and tips from the Illinois Department of Commerce, click here.

Others: