ILLINOIS, USA — More than 300 people have died in Illinois from COVID-19, the state announced Monday.

The Illinois Department of Health announced 1,006 new cases and 33 new deaths Monday, bringing the totals statewide to 12,262 cases and 307 deaths.

Most of the cases are in the Chicago area. Chicago has 5,067 cases and 108 deaths, and the rest of Cook County has 3,661 cases and 101 deaths. DuPage, Lake and Will counties each have more than 650 cases.

In the Metro East, there have been 218 confirmed cases and five confirmed deaths. St. Clair County has the most cases and deaths in the Metro East with 92 cases and four deaths. The other death in the Metro East was in Montgomery County.

The St. Clair County EMA announced the fourth death Monday afternoon in its daily COVID-19 update Facebook Live. The patient was a woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions.

The Metro East county-by-county numbers are:

Bond County 3

Calhoun County 1

Clay County 0

Clinton County 11

Fayette County 3

Greene County 0

Jersey County 3

Macoupin County 7

Madison County 52

Marion County 3

Monroe County 11

Montgomery County 3

Randolph County 27

St. Clair County 92

Washington County 2

You can see the full county-by-county breakdown with our interactive map below.

