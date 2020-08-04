ILLINOIS, USA — Illinois recorded new single-day highs in COVID-19 cases and deaths Wednesday, announcing 1,529 new cases and 82 new deaths.

The 82 deaths topped the single-day high set a day earlier when the state announced 73 deaths Tuesday. The total number of deaths in Illinois is now 462.

The deaths included a second death in Madison County and one in St. Clair County. The St. Clair County health department also announced two other deaths Wednesday, bringing the total in the county to six.

Chicago's numbers have been separated from Cook County. As of April 7, Chicago accounts for 177 deaths. The rest of Cook County has 135. No other county has more than 40 deaths, according to state numbers.

St. Clair County has the most deaths of any county in the Metro East with six. Madison has two, and Monroe and Montgomery each have one.

Illinois also announced 1,529 new cases, bringing the state's total to 15,078. It was the fifth day of the last six that the state saw a jump of more than 1,000 cases. The number of cases has more than doubled in the last week.

To see a full county-by-county breakdown, use our interactive map:

More coronavirus coverage:

RELATED: Schnucks encouraging customers to wear face masks and reusable bags no longer allowed

RELATED: VERIFY: President Trump has small financial stakes with hydroxychloroquine, but he doesn’t control them

RELATED: VERIFY: Why the CDC, WHO previously said they did not recommend homemade masks

RELATED: More than 40 COVID-19 patients released from St. Louis hospitals in 1 day

RELATED: Second US study for COVID-19 vaccine uses skin-deep shots