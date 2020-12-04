CHICAGO — Illinois reported an additional 43 deaths Sunday from COVID-19 and the largest one-day increase in coronavirus infections with more than 1,600, but Gov. J.B. Pritzker said even those numbers show signs that the state might be nearing the peak of the outbreak.

In a Chicago news conference which concluded his fourth straight week of daily briefings, Pritzker noted that the increase of 1,672 cases is in part because of increased testing.

Sunday’s death count was the lowest in a week. He said the numbers show that people are abiding by social distancing and other preventive measures.

Illinois now has 20,852 known cases of COVID-19, and 720 people have died because of its complications.

In the Metro East, 484 people have tested positive and 13 people have died. St. Clair County has 189 of those cases and nine deaths.

The county-by-county numbers in the Metro East are:

Bond County 4

Calhoun County 1

Clay County 0

Clinton County 37

Fayette County 11

Greene County 1

Jersey County 6

Macoupin County 16

Madison County 110

Marion County 13

Monroe County 46

Montgomery County 8

Randolph County 40

St. Clair County 189

Washington County 2

For a full county-by-county breakdown, use our interactive map:

