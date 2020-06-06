Illinois has performed more than 1 million coronavirus tests

Gov. Pritzker said he remains committed to increasing testing accessibility

PEORIA, Ill. — The State of Illinois has performed more than one million COVID-19 tests.

On Friday, Governor JB Pritzker joined U.S. Representative Cheri Bustos, Illinois General Assembly Leaders Jehan Gordon-Booth and Dave Koehler and county and city leaders at a community-based testing site to make the announcement.

“Testing is critical to preventing additional spread of COVID-19 as Illinois takes a safe and deliberate approach to reopening through the Restore Illinois plan,” a press release from Gov. Pritzker’s office said.

Gov. Pritzker said he remains committed to increasing testing accessibility.

“This milestone is the result of the incredible work of so many people behind the scenes in state government, in our National Guard, in our public and private hospital and healthcare systems all around the state – people who were willing to battle it out to build out a testing infrastructure that is accurate, efficient, and accessible,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “And we’re still building – but I’m very proud to be one of the earliest states to hit this landmark.”

Illinois has opened 11 community-based testing sites for anyone to get tested, regardless of symptoms. At these sites, testing is available at no cost to the individual. According to a press release, no appointment, doctor referral, or insurance is required. The state operated community-based testing sites currently have the capacity to test more than 6,000 people per day.

There is now a total of 279 public sites for Illinoisans to access tests.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) recommends that anyone who has recently participated in a mass gathering, including recent rallies and protests, to get tested for COVID-19 five to seven days after attending an event or immediately following any symptoms.

