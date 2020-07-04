ILLINOIS, USA — Illinois had its deadliest COVID-19 day on record Tuesday, announcing 73 new deaths.

The ages of the new victims ranged from 30s to 90s. The youngest victims were three Cook County residents in their 30s.

Two of the new deaths were in the Metro East. Madison and Monroe counties each had patients die from the disease. They were the first deaths in each county. In Madison County, it was a woman in her 80s; in Monroe County, it was a man in his 80s.

Chicago's numbers have been separated from Cook County. As of April 7, Chicago accounts for 135 deaths. The rest of Cook County has 114.

St. Clair County has the most deaths of any county in the Metro East with four. Montgomery County announced its first death Sunday.

Illinois also announced 1,287 new cases. It was the fourth day of the last five that the state saw a jump of more than 1,000 cases. The number of cases has more than doubled in the last week.

For a full county-by-county breakdown in Illinois, use our interactive map.

More coronavirus coverage:

RELATED: Franklin County has 57 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 3 deaths

RELATED: St. Louis County announces 10 new COVID-19 deaths in 1 day

RELATED: Show Me Kindness: Polio survivor makes masks to pay it forward

RELATED: St. Louis County jail employees test positive for COVID-19

RELATED: Missouri surpasses 3,000 coronavirus cases, 60 deaths

RELATED: VERIFY: No evidence to support Woody Harrelson's claim that 5G and COVID-19 are linked

RELATED: Urban League hopes to help 1,500 families through food giveaway