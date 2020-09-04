ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A total of eight people have died from COVID-19 in St. Clair County after the county reported two new deaths each of the last two days.

The announcement was made during the St. Clair County EMA COVID-19 daily briefing on Facebook Live. The county said 115 people have tested positive and eight people have died. The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting that there are 144 confirmed cases in St. Clair County.

The two new deaths on Thursday were a man in his 60s and a man in his 90s. The St. Clair County Health Department official said they did not know if the man in his 60s had any underlying health conditions, but the man in his 90s did.

On Wednesday, the county health department announced two deaths. Those deaths were a man in his 50s and a man in his 70s, both with underlying medical conditions.

As of Thursday afternoon, St. Clair County said more than 743 people have been tested, and 501 of those tests came back negative.

Four other people in the Metro East have died from COVID-19, two in Madison County and one in both Monroe and Montgomery counties.

Illinois reported 1,344 new cases and 66 new deaths Thursday. It was the fourth day in a row that Illinois' case count increased by more than 1,000. Chicago and Cook County account for more than 10,000 cases and more than 350 deaths.

See the county-by-county breakdown with our interactive map:

More coronavirus coverage:

RELATED: 'It feels like I lost her' | Family worries about woman at St. Charles nursing home with COVID-19 cases

RELATED: Wash U launches clinical trial to evaluate antimalarial drugs for COVID-19 treatment

RELATED: 'A symptom of social inequity' | All 12 of St. Louis' COVID-19 deaths were black

RELATED: Missouri releases racial data on COVID-19 patients as cases surpass 3,500, 80 deaths