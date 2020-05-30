Illinois reports 1,462 new COVID-19 cases, 61 deaths Saturday

There have been 117,455 total cases, 5,270 deaths and 855,479 total tests have been performed

SPRINGFIELD, Ill — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,462 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including an additional 61 deaths.

There have been 117,455 total cases, 5,270 deaths and 855,479 total tests have been performed as of May 30.

The ages range from younger than 1 to older than 100 years old.

On May 5, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a five-phase, regional plan for reopening the state. On May 25, he released industry-specific guidelines for re-opening of businesses in Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois plan.

Pritzker said all four regions of the state would move into Phase 3 of the reopening plan on May 29. He also said the state's stay-at-home order has been lifted.