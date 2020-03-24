SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — On Tuesday afternoon, the Illinois Department of Health 250 new coronavirus cases, including four additional deaths.

The four deaths are a Chicago resident in his 50s, two Cook County residents in their 60s and a DuPage County resident in her 90s.

The total number of cases in Illinois has reached 1,535 across 32 counties with a total of 16 deaths.

In the Metro East, there are cases in the following counties:

Clinton: 3

Madison: 2

Monroe: 1

St. Clair: 7

Washington: 1

RELATED: COVID-19 numbers limited in Metro East as state numbers continue to grow

In a news conference on Tuesday, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said the state has received 180 applications from retired healthcare workers to come back to work after his call to action over the weekend.

Last week, Gov. Pritzker ordered all state residents to remain in their homes except for essentials.

More Coronavirus Coverage