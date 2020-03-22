CHICAGO — As of March 22, nine people have died from the coronavirus in Illinois.

During a Sunday afternoon press conference, the Illinois Department of Public Health said there are 1,049 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. Over 8,000 people have been tested.

A stay-at-home order went into effect on Saturday for Illinois.

