CHICAGO — As of March 22, nine people have died from the coronavirus in Illinois.
During a Sunday afternoon press conference, the Illinois Department of Public Health said there are 1,049 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. Over 8,000 people have been tested.
In case you missed it: Gov. Pritzker press conference
A stay-at-home order went into effect on Saturday for Illinois.
