3 Metro East counties on Illinois health department warning list

ST. LOUIS — Three counties in the Metro East are showing signs of higher COVID-19 activity, according to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).

The state health department tracks risk metrics in each state and updates the virus activity weekly. The most recent update warns of an increase in COVID-19 transmission in Madison, Monroe and St. Clair counties. Specifically, all three counties are over the target rate of new cases per 100,000 people. Madison and Monroe counties also have a higher positivity rate than the target number and the state, which is at 3.3%.

Madison County

New cases: 96 per 100,000 – target number is less than 50

Test positivity: 8.2% – target number is less than or equal to 8%

Monroe County

New cases: 52 per 100,000 – target number is less than 50

Test positivity: 11.4% positivity – target number is less than or equal to 8%

St. Clair County

New cases: 115 per 100,000 – target number is less than 50

Test positivity: 7.6% – target number is less than or equal to 8%

The target numbers are similar to the figures used during the Restore Illinois reopening phases.

The Illinois health department said residents, families and community groups can use these figures and warnings to help guide their decisions about personal and family gatherings and other activities.

“For example, if the local area is currently orange, some questions you should consider include: Should I still attend or host a large gathering? Are there additional precautions I should take given my personal/family health risks? Should I wait to dine out or go to a movie?” the IDPH website states.

There are several other counties currently listed in the warning category. They are:

Adams

Cass

Edwards

Franklin

Hancock

Jefferson

Madison

Mason

Massac

Monroe

Morgan

St. Clair

Wabash

The date represents figures gathered from July 4-10 and was released July 16. The next update is anticipated to be released July 23.