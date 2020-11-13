Illinois reports more than 15,000 new COVID-19 cases, a single-day high

Friday marks the eighth day in a row that the state has reported more than 10,000 new cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill — Illinois reported more than 15,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, setting a new one-day record.

The health department reported a cumulative total of 551,957 cases Friday, an increase of 15,415 cases within the last 24 hours. The state also reported a cumulative total of 10,504 deaths related to the virus, an increase of 27 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The state reached its single-day high just the day before, reporting 12,702 new cases Thursday. Friday marks the eighth day in a row that the state has reported more than 10,000 new cases. The state reported more than 106,000 new tests were performed.

During his COVID-19 briefing on Friday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state is working to increase testing capacity and urged people to get tested.

"Our seven-day testing average has now surpassed 93,000 tests per day, more than 10,000 higher than the next best testing state and more than 35,000 higher than the next best testing state in the Midwest," he said. "That's good news and we're continuing to build on that as our capacity allows."

Public Health Officials Announce 15,415 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease - Record one-day testing high with more than 106,000 COVID-19 tests reported: https://t.co/a3LUv0G7eV — IDPH (@IDPH) November 13, 2020

The rise in cases prompted health officials to issue guidance this week, asking that Illinois residents only leave their home for essential activities, like going to work and school, seeking medical care or purchasing necessary items, like groceries.

"Remember that the more we go out, the more we get together, the more we travel, the more events we attend, the longer this pandemic will last and the gloomier that next chapter will be," health department director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Friday.

Watch Pritzker's entire briefing below: