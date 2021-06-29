Illinois governor encourages mask use in high-risk situations

Local health departments are watching the spread of the delta variant. Vaccinated or not, they support mask use indoors and in large crowds

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Weeks after the state fully reopened, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is urging Illinois families to mask up when among a large crowd inside as the delta variant spreads across pockets of the country.

This isn’t a mask mandate but an abundance of caution on the part of the governor. His comments came during a news conference Monday.

“We have a number of people here and I thought it was appropriate to do so,” Pritzker said. “We're all making judgement calls. I think when we leave our home every day, I would encourage everybody, whether you're vaccinated or not, to bring your mask with you. You know what the guidelines are across the state of Illinois and use your mask accordingly."

The World Health Organization (WHO) advises that people wear masks in large crowds due to the lingering threat of the virus.

The St. Clair County Gealth Department said they echo the governor’s caution.

“The St. Clair County Health Department echoes Governor Pritzker’s comments about masking and encourages fully vaccinated individuals to wear a mask if it makes them feel safer, if they have a condition or are taking medications, that weakens their immune system. For individuals that are not vaccinated, please continue to wear your mask when indoors and when attending crowded, outdoor events, as well as continue to social distance and consider getting vaccinated. The pandemic is not over, and the COVID-19 virus and its variants are still active. The Delta variant is a growing presence in Illinois and is expected to be a dominate factor as when we move into the fall months," the St. Clair County Health Department said in a statement.

The Madison County Health Department said COVID-19 cases have been rising for several weeks – especially among children.

On June 21 there were 101 active cases. A week later on June 28 that rose to 192, with 29 new cases on Monday alone. For reference, the health department said three weeks ago cases were in the single digits.

Madison County Health officials agree with Pritzker, even if you're vaccinated it’s still important to wear a mask in high-risk situations.

But a handful people in Edwardsville on Tuesday said they prefer to not wear one.

"I think we are kind of at the point where the masks can come off,” Ian Goggins said. “I will wear one if required at any certain place. I was never super big on the masks but at the same time I will wear one if required. At the same time, I think it's a little bit silly at this point.”

Many people in the Metro East agreed with Goggins and said they would like to stay mask-free.