CHICAGO — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker gave an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak Thursday afternoon.

Cases in Illinois:

On April 16, the Illinois Department of Health announced 1,140 new cases and 125 new deaths, bringing the totals to 25,733 cases and 1,072 deaths.

Patients have ranged in age from younger than 1 to 99 years old, the Illinois Department of Public Health said.

Most of the cases and deaths have been in the Chicago area.

IDPH said the number of COVID-19 cases being reported is rising quickly partly because testing is becoming easier, but also because the virus is spreading across communities.

On March 31, Gov. Pritzker extended the stay-at-home order for Illinois through the end of April. He also announced that students will stay home from school through the end of April.

On April 2, the state launched a new statewide initiative called “All in Illinois” to reinforce the state’s message during the coronavirus pandemic: stay home and stay safe.

As Illinois residents practice social distancing, the initiative is a way to “unite residents across the state and remind them we are all in this together.”

How COVID-19 is affecting our area

The state has issued a disaster proclamation. Gov. Pritzker called the proclamation an "operational procedure" that opens up Illinois to receive more state and federal resources and tools in how it handles coronavirus cases. The proclamation also would allow Illinois to be eligible to receive federal reimbursement.

On March 25, Gov. Pritzker announced the state would delay its tax filing date to July 15, which is the same date the federal tax deadline was moved to. He also announced two new loan programs for small businesses.

He also announced a new initiative, Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund, that will support nonprofits across the state. Gov. Pritzker said about $23 million has been raised for the fund so far. If you’d like to donate to the fund, click here.

On March 27, Gov. Pritzker announced more than 500 former medical professionals have submitted applications to come back to work to support the state’s coronavirus response.

Metro East

The county-by-county numbers in the Metro East are:

Bond County 4

Calhoun County 1

Clay County 1

Clinton County 39

Fayette County 12

Greene County 1

Jersey County 8

Macoupin County 17

Madison County 135

Marion County 17

Monroe County 49

Montgomery County 9

Randolph County 46

St. Clair County 228

Washington County 2

St. Clair County has the most deaths of any county in the Metro East with 15. Monroe has four, Madison has two, and Fayette and Montgomery each have one.

On April 15, the St. Clair County Health Department announced four new deaths, the most in a single day for the county.

On March 25, St. Clair County announced an increase in testing and some new measures to keep residents healthy.

Details about the Metro East patients are limited.