Illinois Gov. Pritzker expected to introduce mask mandate, require teachers to get vaccine

CARLYLE, Ill. — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is expected to introduce a new mask mandate for the state and require Illinois teachers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

This information is coming to us from our NBC affiliate in Chicago, NBC 5.

A source said Gov. Pritzker is expected to require all Illinois residents over the age of 2 to wear a mask indoors, regardless of whether they’ve been vaccinated.

The source also said he plans to try to slow the spread of the virus in schools, by requiring all state public school teachers in kindergarten through college to get the vaccine, or face weekly COVID-19 testing through an enhanced protocol program.

This announcement comes just days after the governor warned of “significantly greater mitigations” if COVID numbers didn’t start to decline across the state.

The delta variant is spreading across the state.

All 102 counties in Illinois are classified as a “high transmission risk” area by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

As of Aug. 25, there are over 4,500 new cases in the state, more than we saw during a previous spike in April.

Vaccinations are increasing in the state. On Aug. 20, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced more than 77% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 60% are fully vaccinated in their weekly report.

In the Carlyle School District in Clinton County, schools are already seeing outbreaks of the virus just days after opening their doors.

A Carlyle school board member told 5 On Your Side there are almost 30 positive COVID cases and over 150 people quarantined between the three school buildings in that district.

The district is made up of an elementary, a junior high and a high school.

The school board started the year not requiring students or staff to wear masks, going against the governor’s order that masks be worn in all state schools.

The state responded by putting Carlyle on probation, threatening to suspend the school from sports and pull funding.

During a board meeting on Monday, the district reversed their decision, requiring universal masking starting Tuesday in all schools.

It can’t be said for sure that the decision was made as a result of the spike in cases, or the state’s threat to pull funding as a result of their decision to ignore the governor’s mask policy.

A recent graduate, Lucas Rainey, said he thinks masks should be the school’s choice. Rainey has younger siblings still in school there.

He said they are fine, and he doubts a lack of masks have anything to do with the spike in cases.

“I think it should have been the school's decision to do what they want,” Rainey said. “Everyone in Clinton County has got their way of thinking. No one wants to wear a mask, no one wants to do anything.”