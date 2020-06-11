Illinois Gov. Pritzker isolating after potential COVID-19 exposure

A press release said the governor's office is "currently conducting contact tracing and following all necessary health protocols from IDPH"

ILLINOIS, USA — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is isolating until he can get test results back after a press release said he might have been exposed to the coronavirus during a meeting held in his office Monday.

A press release from the governor's office said the external meeting was held in a large conference room in the governor's office Monday afternoon. The governor's office was informed of the possible exposure Friday afternoon and is conducting contact tracing.

Illinois reported a record 10,376 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

Beginning Friday, the state will start releasing new data on outbreaks and exposure locations by “setting type”, like college campuses, group homes and bars.

Outbreaks are defined as five or more cases linked to a specific setting during a 14-day period. Exposure data is gathered by contract tracers who ask COVID-19 patients to recall the places and businesses they visited in the previous two weeks.

Illinois said the place residents are most likely to be exposed to COVID-19 is at restaurants and bars, which is consistent with trends across the country. Schools and workplaces also are high on the list.

In Region 3 – which includes Calhoun, Jersey, Green, Macoupin, Montgomery and Pike counties – the highest COVID-19 exposure risks are at community events, places of worship and schools.

In Region 4 – which includes Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington counties – the highest exposure risks are at schools, group homes, places of worship and hospitals.