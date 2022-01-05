Illinois Gov. Pritzker switches to remote work after COVID close contact

CHICAGO — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is switching to remote work after he had a close contact Tuesday with a state employee who tested positive for COVID-19, a release from his office said Wednesday.
His office said Gov. Pritzker is fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19. The governor will be taking meetings remotely through Sunday "out of an abundance of caution." Gov. Pritzker tested negative for COVID-19 as recently as Wednesday morning, the release said.
His office said “the governor is taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of the virus" as the omicron variant spreads across Illinois.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.