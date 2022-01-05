Illinois Gov. Pritzker switches to remote work after COVID close contact

His office said he is fully vaccinated and boosted and tested negative Wednesday morning.

CHICAGO — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is switching to remote work after he had a close contact Tuesday with a state employee who tested positive for COVID-19, a release from his office said Wednesday.

His office said Gov. Pritzker is fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19. The governor will be taking meetings remotely through Sunday "out of an abundance of caution." Gov. Pritzker tested negative for COVID-19 as recently as Wednesday morning, the release said.

His office said “the governor is taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of the virus" as the omicron variant spreads across Illinois.