Illinois COVID-19 cases surpass 87,000

CHICAGO — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker gave an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday afternoon.

Click here to watch the full press conference. This week, Gov. Pritzker began broadcasting from his home after a staffer tested positive for COVID-19.

On May 14, Illinois reported 3,239 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 138 new deaths. There have been 87,937 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3,928 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Health. A total of 512,037 tests have been performed.

On May 5, Gov. Pritzker announced a five-phase, regional plan for reopening the state.