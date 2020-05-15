Watch live: Illinois COVID-19 cases surpass 90,000

On May 15, Illinois reported 2,432 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 130 new deaths

CHICAGO — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker gave an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic Friday afternoon.

This week, Gov. Pritzker began broadcasting from his home after a staffer tested positive for COVID-19.

There have been 90,369 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 4,058 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Health. A total of 538,602 tests have been performed.

On May 5, Gov. Pritzker announced a five-phase, regional plan for reopening the state.