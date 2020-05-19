Illinois COVID-19 cases surpass 98,000

On May 18, Illinois reported 1,545 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 146 new deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker gave an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday afternoon.

Gov. Pritzker began broadcasting from his home after a staffer tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Click here to watch the full press conference.

On May 18, Illinois reported 1,545 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 146 new deaths. There have been 98,030 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 4,379 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Health.

A total of 621,684 tests have been performed.

On May 5, Gov. Pritzker announced a five-phase, regional plan for reopening the state.