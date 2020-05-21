Watch live: Illinois reports more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases

On May 21, Illinois reported 2,268 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 87 new deaths.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker gave an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday afternoon.

There have been 102,686 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 4,607 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Health. A total of 672,020 tests have been performed.

On May 5, Gov. Pritzker announced a five-phase, regional plan for reopening the state.