x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (2) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

coronavirus

Illinois reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

On May 26, Illinois reported 1,178 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 39 new deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker gave an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday afternoon.

Click here to watch the full press conference.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about coronavirus in St. Louis

On May 26, Illinois reported 1,178 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 39 new deaths.

There have been 113,195 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 4,923 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Health. A total of 786,794 tests have been performed.

On May 5, Gov. Pritzker announced a five-phase, regional plan for reopening the state. On May 25, he released industry-specific guidelines for re-opening of businesses in Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois plan.

RELATED: Illinois releases guidelines for businesses to reopen during Phase 3

RELATED: This graph shows why Illinois' largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases isn't as bad as it seems

RELATED: Illinois announces regional approach to reopening state in phases

More Illinois Stories