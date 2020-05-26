Illinois reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

On May 26, Illinois reported 1,178 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 39 new deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker gave an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday afternoon.

Click here to watch the full press conference.

On May 26, Illinois reported 1,178 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 39 new deaths.

There have been 113,195 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 4,923 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Health. A total of 786,794 tests have been performed.

On May 5, Gov. Pritzker announced a five-phase, regional plan for reopening the state. On May 25, he released industry-specific guidelines for re-opening of businesses in Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois plan.