Watch live: Illinois Gov. Pritzker gives update on COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is giving an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic Friday afternoon.

The press conference is expected to begin at 2:30 p.m.

On Thursday, Illinois reported 1,527 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 104 new deaths.

There have been 115,833 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5,186 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Health. A total of 829,966 tests have been performed.

On May 5, Gov. Pritzker announced a five-phase, regional plan for reopening the state. On May 25, he released industry-specific guidelines for re-opening of businesses in Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois plan.