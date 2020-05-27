Illinois reports 1,111 new COVID-19 cases, 160 deaths Wednesday

There have been 114,306 total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker gave an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday afternoon.

Click here to watch the full press conference. Gov. Pritzker is held the press conference at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis.

On Wednesday, Illinois reported 1,111 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 160 new deaths.

There have been 114,306 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5,083 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Health. A total of 803,973 tests have been performed.

On May 5, Gov. Pritzker announced a five-phase, regional plan for reopening the state. On May 25, he released industry-specific guidelines for re-opening of businesses in Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois plan.