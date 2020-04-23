Illinois governor expected to extend state's stay-at-home order, sources say

According to NBC 5, sources said they believe the order could be extended through May 30

CHICAGO — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is expected to announce an extension of the state’s stay-at-home order during his briefing on Thursday, according to NBC 5 in Chicago.

The state’s current order is set to end on April 30. NBC 5 is reporting that sources said he’s expected to extend it. According to NBC 5, sources believe the order could be extended through May 30.

According to NBC 5, the order is expected to include a new requirement that would have residents cover their faces in public spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Earlier this week, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot suggested the order could be extended into May and possibly even June.

Illinois has not yet reached its peak, Illinois health officials have said.

In Tuesday’s press conference, Pritzker announced the opening of two near testing sites – one in Aurora and the other in Rockford.

There have been 1,565 deaths due to the coronavirus in Illinois and 35,108 confirmed cases, as of April 22. A total of 164,346 tests have been performed.

Pritzker also reiterated he is not ready to reopen the state without more testing, contact tracing and more personal protective equipment.

Missouri’s stay-at-home order is in effect until May 4.