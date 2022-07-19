Illinois Governor JB Pritzker tests positive for COVID-19

The governor tweeted Tuesday about his positive test. He said he has mild symptoms.

CHICAGO — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from his office Tuesday.

Pritzker's office said he tested positive during his "routine COVID testing regimen" and after "being notified of several close contacts testing positive for COVID-19."

Pritzker's office said he will be working from home and has been prescribed the anti-viral medication, Paxlovid. His office said he's fully vaccinated and double boosted.

The governor tweeted Tuesday about his positive test. He said he has mild symptoms and said thanks to the anti-viral medications and being vaccinated he'll "be on the mend much quicker."

He thanked everyone for the well wishes.

I’ve tested positive for COVID-19 and am experiencing mild symptoms, but thanks to anti-viral medications like Paxlovid and vaccines I’ll be on the mend much quicker. Thank you for all the well wishes! — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) July 19, 2022