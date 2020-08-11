x
Illinois Gov. Pritzker tests negative for COVID-19

The governor's office says Saturday that members of Pritzker’s staff who attended the meeting Monday also tested negative for the virus
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker tours the East St. Louis Youth Employment Center in East St. Louis, Illinois on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. The center supports local jobs through the Summer Youth Employment Program. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ILLINOIS, USA — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has tested negative for the COVID-19 virus after learning he may have been exposed during a meeting to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

The governor's office says Saturday that members of Pritzker’s staff who attended the meeting Monday also tested negative for the virus.

Pritzker had self-isolated Friday while awaiting test results. Meanwhile, 12,438 newly confirmed and probable cases of the virus and another 76 deaths were reported Saturday by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

More than 10,370 new cases and 49 deaths were reported Friday.

The department also reported 98,418 new tests Saturday, bringing the total in the state to 8,313,547. The seven-day average positivity rate in the state 10.3%.

The last time the state's seven-day average positivity rate was higher than 10% was May 20.

