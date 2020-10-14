Traveling, eating, shopping | Illinois health department releases holiday safety guidance

"COVID-19 has changed the way we work, live, and play, and will now change how we plan to celebrate the holidays"

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health has released guidance for celebrating the holiday season safely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The health department said during a time when social distancing and limiting the number of people at gatherings is important, special considerations should be taken.

“COVID-19 has changed the way we work, live, and play, and will now change how we plan to celebrate the holidays,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “While the safest way to celebrate is with members of your household and connecting with others virtually, we know, for many, the holidays are all about family and friends, so we want to provide some tips on how to celebrate safer.”

The health department said Illinoisans should think about a number of factors when celebrating the holidays this year.

Traveling

Traveling increases the chance of spreading COVID-19, the department said in a press release. When planning travel, think about the mode of transportation.

Traveling by plane, train or bus can mean standing in lines and sitting less than 6-feet from people for long periods of time. Traveling by car could include stops along the way for gas, food and bathroom breaks.

The department said you should consistently wear a mask while traveling.

Holiday gatherings

If you’re hosting a holiday gathering, the department said you should limit the number of guests and try to have more activities take place outside, as the weather permits.

If your gathering needs to be inside, the department suggests opening windows to increase air flow. The department also said to prepare to wear masks indoors when not eating or drinking.

Illinoisans should also limit their activity in the two weeks before a gathering and to ask guests to do the same to decrease the risk of exposure to the virus.

Planning meals

When serving food, the department suggests avoiding a buffet-style or potluck setting and instead consider having one person serve all the food so that multiple people aren’t handling serving utensils.

Illinoisans should also try to limit the number of people going in and out of areas where food is being prepared like the kitchen and dining room.

Shopping

When it comes to holiday shopping, the department suggests shopping online by looking at local store websites and choosing pick-up options. Grocery shopping online with delivery and curbside pick-up is also available in some areas.

The department said if you have to shop in person, try to go at a time when stores aren’t as busy.

The department also reminded Illinoisans if they are feeling sick not to travel or attend any gatherings or celebrations.

“Even if your symptoms are mild, you may still be able to infect others, and no one wants the gift of sickness this season,” the department said in the release.

Click here for a closer look at the guidance.

Governor Pritzker Gives a Virtual COVID-19 Update https://t.co/q9eKx6nlR5 — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) October 14, 2020

On Wednesday, Illinois reported 327,605 cases, including 9,074 deaths, in 102 counties across the state. A total of 6,463,923 tests have been conducted.

The health department also announced that starting Thursday, it will begin including both molecular and antigen tests in the total number of tests performed.

Due to the limited number of antigen tests and limited information on their accuracy, antigen tests were not previously included in the total number.