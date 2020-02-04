CHICAGO — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker launched a new statewide initiative called “All in Illinois” to reinforce the state’s message during the coronavirus pandemic: stay home and stay safe.

As Illinois residents practice social distancing, the initiative is a way to “unite residents across the state and remind them we are all in this together.”

“I’ve taken virtually every action available to me to protect our residents and slow the spread, and now, our strongest weapon against COVID-19 is you,” said Pritzker. “For everyone in Illinois, we as individuals must commit to stay home, stay safe and practice social distancing to stay healthy. I’m asking you to join us and be all in for Illinois.”

All in Illinois will feature a series of public service announcements with messages from famous Illinois natives including Jane Lynch, Deon Cole, Jason Beghe, Jackie Joyner Kersee and Matt Walsh.

The PSA videos will reinforce the importance of staying home during the coronavirus crisis and encourages everyone to do their part to stop the spread, according to a press release.

Illinois residents who want to show their support for the initiative can use the All in Illinois Facebook photo frame, use the #AllinIllinois hashtag or display All in Illinois signage in their yard.

Click here for more information about the initiative.

