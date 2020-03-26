CHICAGO — Governor JB Pritzker announced the launch of the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund in a press conference on Thursday.

The initiative is a statewide fundraising effort to support nonprofit organizations serving those affected by the coronavirus.

So far, $23 million has been raised for the fund.

“My team and I are incredibly grateful for all of the businesses, leaders and organizations who have stepped up to meet this moment,” said Gov. Pritzker. “This is a fund to support all of Illinois: from Chicago to Carbondale, Cairo to Rockford. No one is immune to this virus — and nobody should be left to recover without help. We will get through this if we work together and stand up for one another.”

The fund will focus on serving Illinois residents’ most basic needs including:

Emergency food and basic supplies

Interim housing and shelter

Primary health care services

Utility and financial assistance

Supports for children and other vulnerable populations

Nonprofit safety and operations assistance

The United Way of Illinois and Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations are operating the new fund, according to a press release.

It will be guided by a committee made up of top leaders from the philanthropic, social service, civic and business communities from across the state.

The committee will disburse funds to the initial wave of charitable organizations serving at-need communities over the next few weeks.

For more information and if you’d like to donate, click here.

