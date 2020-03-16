COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Marijuana dispensary Illinois Supply and Provisions is making changes to its business operations in Collinsville to keep customers and employees safe as concerns about coronavirus continue to grow.

Illinois Supply and Provisions said it will not be open for walk-in business starting Tuesday and will move entirely to online pre-ordering and dispensary pickup.

“The safety of our employees, customers, and especially vulnerable patients, is our top priority," said Ascend Wellness Holdings Regional Director Kathleen Olivastro. "We understand this decision may impact some more than others but believe it is in the best interest of everyone to make this change in the short term. We are taking direction from local, state and federal health experts as we work through this.”

The press release said 70% of their business already comes from the pre-ordering system. For those who do not, you can find more information about the online system on the dispensary's website.

