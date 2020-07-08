Watch live: Illinois Gov. Pritzker to announce new COVID-19 guidelines

Pritzker will make the announcement during a 9:30 a.m. media briefing

CHICAGO — Governor J.B. Pritzker will announce new guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The announcement will come Friday during an 9:30 a.m. media briefing, a release from Pritzker's office said. He'll make the announcement from the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago.

The briefing will be livestreamed on the state's official website. You'll also be able to watch a live feed of the briefing at the top of this story once it gets underway.

Illinois reported 1,953 new cases on Thursday, for a total of 188,424 positive cases. The last time daily new cases broke 2,000 cases was on May 24, when 2,508 new cases were reported.