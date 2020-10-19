Pritzker says Trump is partly to blame for COVID-19 spike

Pritzker says that Trump is "modeling bad behavior" by not often wearing a mask in public and hosting rallies where it's not encouraged

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker says President Donald Trump and his allies in Illinois are partly to blame for the surge in coronavirus cases in the state. Pritzker spoke Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union," the same day health officials announced 4,245 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths.

Pritzker says that Trump is "modeling bad behavior" by not often wearing a mask in public and hosting rallies where it's not encouraged. The first-term Democrat says Trump's local allies are encouraging people not to follow COVID-19 restrictions. Illinois set a new record-high for cases on Friday.

Chicago officials warn of second wave of COVID-19 cases

Public health officials in Chicago are warning of a second wave of COVID-19 cases, with a more than 50% increase of positive cases to over 500 per day.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says the city is considering additional restrictions. Department of Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady says it is the most cases since late May, which was the end of the coronavirus pandemic's first wave. She says the increases are across all groups of Chicagoans and parts of the city. There's also been an increase in hospitalizations. Lightfoot is stressing the importance of masks, even in small gatherings.