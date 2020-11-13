Illinois releases new stay-at-home guidelines as COVID-19 cases rise

The warning came as the state reported more new cases in the past week than another other state in the U.S.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill — Illinois health department issued new guidance Wednesday urging residents to stay at home and leave only for essential activities.



According to the Madison County Health Department, in region 4 the positivity rate on Oct. 9 was 5.8%. - that's when restrictions were lifted.

Now a month and three days later that positivity rate has more than doubled to 13.9%.

Some business owners in the metro east call the new guidelines frustrating because they recommend people stay home as much as possible for the next three weeks.



"It's very frustrating," said Mary Gutzler, the manager of Copper Fire in Belleville. "You know were down quite a bit I think our last estimates were a quarter million dollars its huge and every time something changes it effects us for a few weeks after that."



The Illinois department of health is asking that people work from home if possible and participate in essential activities only – like grocery shopping and limit travel.

"Across the state we're seeing increases in the number of people showing up at hospitals each day with COVID in every single region and every region has a positivity rate in the double digits none lower than 12.5% and that's in region 5, southern Illinois," said Gov. Pritzker.

On Wednesday, the department recorded a total of 12,657 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 145 deaths.



"It's a weird time and it probably is for the best its very tough on local businesses and i hope that they can figure it out because it makes sense," said Illinois resident Pete Newell. "I know its been politicized in our country for some time but if you look worldwide it's a very serious thing and its continuing to be serious I think we're in uncharted waters."



But Gutzler says she's fearful they may have to close their doors until this passes.



"With the new calling of staying home for two weeks, coming up onto the holidays its really hurting us,, not just hurting us its hurting all of our businesses," Gutzler said.



Other can only hope taking a step back will help everyone move forward.



"I have faith that well get through it but idk what the answer is going to be," said Newell.

Again, this recommendation is for the next three weeks.