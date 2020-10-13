Illinois Rep. Bost says he's recovering from COVID-19

The 59-year-old Bost announced Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19 late Thursday after experiencing a mild cough and a rapid loss of both taste and smell

ST. LOUIS — A southern Illinois congressman says he is recovering from a coronavirus infection that’s not caused serious illness.

Republican Rep. Mike Bost said in a video posted Monday to Twitter that he was dealing with only a few minor symptoms and “getting over it fairly quickly.”

Bost said Monday that he and his wife were both in quarantined as she had also tested positive for the virus but that he was continuing to work remotely.

Rep. Bost — who represents Illinois' 12th Congressional District, which covers East St. Louis and southern Illinois — said last week that any staff in Congress who he has had close contact with will quarantine until they receive their test results. His staff also is reaching out to any constituents he met with in the last few days.

On Friday, Bost announced he will be postponing his public event schedule but will continue conducting virtual meetings while he is isolated at home.