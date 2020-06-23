Illinois schools to reopen for in-person learning this fall

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Students in Illinois will return to in-person classes and learning for the upcoming school year. But while the coronavirus continues to be present in communities, changes will be in place and schools will need to be ready to return to remote learning.
“Classroom learning provides necessary opportunities for our students to learn, socialize, and grow. The benefits of in-person instruction can’t be overstated,” Governor JB Pritzker said during a live update Tuesday afternoon.
Students from kindergarten through higher education institutions will be allowed to reopen for the 2020-2021 school year, including public and non-public schools. The reopening falls in line with guidelines for Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan.
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as schools reopen, 2.5 million cloth face masks will be provided for all students and staff members at K-12 schools.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more specifics about guidelines for K-12 schools, universities and community colleges.
Latest coronavirus headlines:
- Fauci hopeful for COVID-19 vaccine by end of the year or early 2021
- President Trump indicates he supports second stimulus check
- Drive-In St. Louis expands Fourth of July lineup
- Tennis player Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
- Is it safe to form a COVID-19 'support bubble' with friends?
- Is COVID-19 worse than the flu? After five months, the answer is becoming clearer
- Coronavirus antibody levels may decline quickly, Chinese study suggests
- WHO chief warns world leaders not to 'politicize' pandemic
- 2nd wave of COVID-19 cases? Experts say we're still in the 1st wave