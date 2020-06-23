Illinois schools to reopen for in-person learning this fall

Students from kindergarten through higher education institutions will be allowed to reopen for the 2020-2021 school year, including public and non-public schools

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Students in Illinois will return to in-person classes and learning for the upcoming school year. But while the coronavirus continues to be present in communities, changes will be in place and schools will need to be ready to return to remote learning.

“Classroom learning provides necessary opportunities for our students to learn, socialize, and grow. The benefits of in-person instruction can’t be overstated,” Governor JB Pritzker said during a live update Tuesday afternoon.

Students from kindergarten through higher education institutions will be allowed to reopen for the 2020-2021 school year, including public and non-public schools. The reopening falls in line with guidelines for Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as schools reopen, 2.5 million cloth face masks will be provided for all students and staff members at K-12 schools.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more specifics about guidelines for K-12 schools, universities and community colleges.