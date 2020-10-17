x
Illinois sets new record for infections as testing increases

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,554 confirmed cases on Friday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill — Illinois has set a new record for coronavirus infections, fueled by a large increase in testing. 

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,554 confirmed cases. That's a 13% jump from the record set a day earlier. 

There were also 38 additional deaths, bringing the total in Illinois lost to COVID-19 since the pandemic began to 9,165. Testing for the illness has steadily ramped up, and with it the rate of positive test results, which is now at 5.1% statewide. 

Public health spokesman Cris Martinez urged residents to wear a mask, wash their hands and keep their distance from each other. 

