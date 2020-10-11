Illinois sets single-day COVID-19 record, again tops 12,000

The total number of people who have tested positive for the virus in the state since the pandemic began has surpassed 500,000

SPRINGFIELD, Ill — Illinois has set another single-day record for coronavirus infections.

The total number of people who have tested positive for the virus in the state since the pandemic began has surpassed 500,000.

State public health officials on Tuesday reported 12,623 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus. In Chicago, officials introduced an updated travel ban, advising against unnecessary travel to any location outside the city.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker held a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday afternoon.

"Statewide, we're now averaging more than 40, 200 patients with COVID-19 in the hospital," Pritzker said. "we're now just hundreds short of our worst COVID hospitalization numbers last spring after adding more than 2,000 to that number and that average since just Oct. 1. I have been in touch with hospital leaders and with health care workers across the state. It's a difficult time for them," he added.

Gov. Pritzker said Illinois expanded its COVID-19 testing.

"The nation is in a precarious place right now in this pandemic and just as other states here in the Midwest and across the nation are imposing stricter measures to keep people safe, we are, too. As I said last week and yesterday, we're monitoring the numbers closely and additional statewide action is possible. We're also continuing to make sure that testing is as accessible as possible in Illinois and indeed we remain one of the top testing states in the nation and the best testing state in the Midwest," Pritzker said.

Illinois recorded more than 100,000 tests in the last 24 hours, Pritzker said.