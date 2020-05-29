Illinois education department offering free summer meals for students in need

ISBE received clearance from the USDA to serve the meals in safe, social-distancing compliant ways like curbside pickup and home delivery

ILLINOIS, USA — The Illinois State Board of Education is offering free, healthy meals and snacks to children and teens 18 or younger this summer.

With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting so many families, the ISBE said it expects more need for the program than ever, but it is ready to help.

“COVID-19 has turned many families’ lives upside down," said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen Ayala. "Illinois’ summer meals programs help to ensure that one thing families do not have to worry about is where their children will get their next meal.”

ISBE received clearance from the USDA to serve the meals in safe, social-distancing compliant ways like curbside pickup and home delivery. Families will also be able to pick up multiple days of meals at once.

For more information about eligibility and the nearest summer meals site by calling (800) 359-2163, texting 'FoodIL' to 877-877 or going to the program's website, summermealsillinois.org.

If your organization would like to sign up to be a summer meals site, you can find more information on the ISBE website.

Here are some frequently asked questions about the program and answers from ISBE.

What is the Summer Food Service Program?

The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) was instituted to provide nutritious meals to children during the summer months when school is not in session. The program is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and administered by the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE).

Sponsoring organizations include:

Public or private non-profit local education agencies;

Entities of state, local, municipal or county government;

Residential camps; and

Private non-profit organizations with 501(c)(3) status.

Who qualifies for participation in the program?

The SFSP is directed towards children in areas of high need. As part of the application process, sponsors must document 50% eligibility of the area or individual participants they intend to serve. Eligibility can be determined through:

Free and reduced-price school lunch statistics,

State or local government studies plotting low-income areas,

Updated census tract data, or

Individual documentation.

If the service meets the eligibility criteria, all meals served to children are eligible for reimbursement. Residential camps are an exception since they can only claim meals served to children that qualify through individual documentation. The SFSP defines a child as anyone 18 years of age or younger or any person 21 years of age or younger with a mental or physical disability that attends an ISBE certified school program during the school year.

How are sponsors reimbursed for meals?

Reimbursements are based on the number of reimbursable meals served multiplied by the sum of the administrative and operational rates. Sponsors must maintain complete records to document all costs and meals they claim for reimbursement.

What are the sponsor's responsibilities for administering the program?

Responsibilities for the program include:

Submit an annual application to participate in the program,

Verify the eligibility of service sites,

Train all personnel about the SFSP regulatory requirements,

Offer meals at no cost to children,

Serve meals that meet the federal meal pattern requirements,

Take meal counts at point of service,

Conduct on-site reviews of meal service,

Submit claims for reimbursement,

Maintain financial and meal count records to substantiate claims,

Accept final financial and administrative responsibility for all activities associated with the program, and

Offer all services without regard to race, color, sex, age, disability or national origin.

How can you apply to become a sponsor?

First year sponsors must attend one of the training sessions conducted by ISBE staff in March and April of each year. The online system will be available first week of March.