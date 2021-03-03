Illinois to receive 83,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine by Wednesday

Illinois also allocated an additional 288,000 doses from the federal government this week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health expects to receive 83,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine by Wednesday.

Unlike the currently available Pfizer and Moderna doses, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one shot and can be stored at much higher temperatures.

But, like Moderna and Pfizer, it remains effective in protecting recipients against death and hospitalization.

According to the IDPH website, more than 90% of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be distributed to mass vaccination sites throughout the state. The remaining will be shipped to other providers across the state.

Illinois also allocated an additional 288,000 doses from the federal government this week. In total, 2,817,892 vaccines have been administered in Illinois. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 80,416 doses.

“As Dr. Fauci and many medical experts have pointed out time and again, we are so fortunate to have three effective vaccines that are proven to fully protect against death and hospitalization,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “The new Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be distributed for use at mass vaccination sites across the state, so that we are maximizing their capacity and getting as many eligible Illinoisans vaccinated as possible so that we can win the race against the new virus variants and end this pandemic.”

COVID-19 vaccinations and social distancing mandates have continued to help decrease positivity rates in the state. However, 1,577 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease, including 47 additional deaths were reported Tuesday. In total, IDPH reports a total of 1,189,416 cases, including 20,583 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

The newly reported deaths include the following:

Alexander County: 1 female 70s

Clay County: 1 male 70s

Cook County: 2 teens, 2 males 50s, 2 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 3 males 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Jefferson County: 1 male 40s

Jersey County: 1 male 60s

Kane County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Lake County: 1 male 90s

McLean County: 1 female 90s

St. Clair County: 1 male 50s

Union County: 1 male 70s

Vermilion County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s

Wayne County: 1 male 70s

Will County: 1 female 70s